Friday Headlines: Kiyaunta Goodwin Edition

Kentucky has seemed to be the heavy favorite to hold onto top-30 prospect Kiyaunta Goodwin for their 2022 recruiting class.

The Wildcats’ Vince Marrow has led the recruiting efforts, and based on his track record, Kentucky should be on the odds-on favorite to sign the uniquely talented offensive linemen.

Goodwin stands 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, and is the biggest recruit (yes, literally as well) Kentucky is targeting for next fall.

Kentucky's Vince Marrow on the road recruiting today. Kiyaunta Goodwin, Jordan Watkins, and Elijah Reed with him. pic.twitter.com/uwZFUicQP6 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 9, 2021

Marrow was with Goodwin on Thursday, just one day after Goodwin told The Courier Journal’s Jon Hale that there wasn’t a true leader in his recruitment. While the young star could simply be leaving all of his options open, that statement won’t exactly make Big Blue Nation feel at-ease.

This is probably the last time you will hear from Kiyaunta Goodwin before signing day. His quotes will leave the #BBN split on where they think he stands. https://t.co/YMhPNEZiwU — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 9, 2021

One aspect Kentucky has going for them is the success of Darian Kinnard over the last two seasons. Kinnard could have easily left for the NFL Draft a year ago but instead returned to school where he’s now arguably the best offensive tackle in the country.

Goodwin has an excellent chance to follow right in Kinnard’s footsteps and develop his talents at one of the best offensive line programs across the country.

The 247 Sports Expert Averages still have Kentucky at a 93.3% prediction rate, with Ohio State lurking at 6.7%. While that Ohio State percentage is acknowledged, it should be noted that prediction came back in October of 2020 with Kentucky being the undisputed choice since then.

What’s your prediction for Goodwin’s future? Will he wear Big Blue for Kentucky or will another program swoop in last minute to lock up the top-25 prospect?

