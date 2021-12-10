Will Levis considered a top-10 QB by The Athletic

Arguably the biggest draft decision for Kentucky football this offseason is going to come from Will Levis.

Well earlier today Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings, and added a little more drama to the hearts and minds of Kentucky fans when it comes to Levis’ decision.

In Brugler’s rankings he actually has Levis as a top-10 QB in this year’s eligible draft class coming in at No. 7 overall.

NFL Draft rankings: Top-15 at each position



- Michigan edge rushers continue to ascend...

- Dalvin Cook's little brother is the top senior RB.

- A sleeper safety from Illinois you need to keep on the radar.https://t.co/gpZk3Mdp97 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 9, 2021

Levis has not announced a decision yet, but when asked on Mark Stoops call in show several weeks back he let fans and media know that it would be a decision he would be thinking through over the coming weeks.

“I haven’t really had any time to even think about that throughout the season,” Levis said. “Now that we have these few weeks between now and the bowl game, it’s a time for me to kind of finally think about what my actual options are and what the realistic expectations are one way or the other. I’m going to take this time to figure it out, weigh the pros and cons. When the time comes, I’ll make it official and public.”

In his first season as the the quarterback in Lexington he put up solid numbers across the board, especially once he settled into Liam Coen’s offensive scheme. He finished the season with a 66.5 percent completion percentage for 2,593 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also added 387 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns.

Joining Levis in the rankings as well we’re Wan’Dale Robinson (14th wide receiver), and Darian Kinnard (4th interior offensive lineman).

Should be interesting to see how these decisions play out over the coming weeks.