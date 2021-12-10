Kentucky vs. Notre Dame time, TV info, live stream, odds and predictions

Tomorrow, we ball



UK-Notre Dame at their place. pic.twitter.com/UBwtg5Bq59 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 10, 2021

Well, they’re not Duke, but I think it’s fair to say most Kentucky Wildcats fans welcome the idea of their Cats traveling to play an ACC team as opposed to matching-up with the subpar competition on their home floor.

The cupcake tour ends on Saturday.

UK will head north to South Bend for a battle with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

The game tips-off at 5:15 PM and will be televised on ESPN.

After numerous games on the SEC network, including some only available via stream, perhaps the move back to prime-time ESPN will provide the Cats some juice getting back on ESPN for a weekend slot.

Mike Brey’s team hasn’t gotten off to the most desirable of starts by losing four of their first seven games, including most recently getting handled 73-57 on the road at Boston College.

Their only wins this season came against the likes of CSU Northridge, High Point and Chaminade.

Every Power 5 program that Notre Dame has played so far this season has resulted in at least a six-point loss for them Irish.

A familiar conference foe, Texas A&M, beat the Irish 73-67 in the Maui Invitational back in November.

To put it simply — Notre Dame just hasn’t been very good this season.

But the equalizer here is the challenge that a true road environment will present for Kentucky.

Aside from playing in front of a neutral crowd to open the season in Madison Square Garden, UK hasn’t faced the challenge of competing in a hostile environment.

Sure, this team has more experience than most other Calipari-coached Kentucky teams, but they have yet to play together as a unit on the road.

If the Cats can get out to a quick start and settle in offensively, I’d expect things to go well for them Saturday evening in South Bend.

As for players to watch for, senior guard Dane Goodwin is averaging a team-high 14.3 ppg to go with 5.4 rpg.

Senior forward Paul Atkinson is averaging 11.1 ppg and 6.0 rpg. Senior forward Nate Laszewski is nearly averaging a double-double at 8.6 ppg and 9.1 rpg.

Freshman guard Blake Wesley is going for 12.9 ppg and 2.6 rpg. Senior guard Cormac Ryan is also chipping in 8.6 ppg to go with 3.6 rpg and 2.0 apg.

Senior guards Prentiss Hubb (7.3 ppg) and Trey Wertz (4.9 ppg) are tied for the team-high in assists at 3.0 apg.

If you’re noticing a theme here, it’s that Notre Dame has a wealth of experience. Though they’ve struggled on the court thus far, this is easily one of the most experienced teams Kentucky will play this season.

With the schedule starting to heat up, this will be a great way to kick off the road schedule this season.

