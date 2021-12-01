Naasir Watkins enters transfer portal

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Naasir Watkins has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Watkins, a redshirt senior, saw action in just 25 games since arriving in Lexington in 2017. He played just one game in 2020, against Tennessee, due to a knee injury, after playing in 24 games combined between 2018 and 2019. Watkins started game one in 2018 against Central Michigan, but lost his starting spot to E.J. Price. Watkins would stay as a reserve tackle in 2019 behind Darian Kinnard and and Landon Young.

This season, Watkins missed spring practice and was suspended for the first four games of the season, and then never saw the field after his suspension was up. Now, he and the UK program are parting ways.

Watkins will be a graduate transfer wherever he lands. He was a 3-star recruit and teammates with Josh Paschal in high school.

The 6-foot-5 tackle from Maryland picked the Wildcats over the likes of Temple and Baylor.

Watkins Is the sixth Wildcat to transfer since the end of the season.