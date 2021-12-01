Bam Adebayo having surgery to repair ligament tear in right thumb

The Miami Heat are going to be down one of the league’s most versatile big men for the distant future.

While that timetable is unknown, what is known is that Bam Adebayo has a torn ligament in his right thumb that is going to need surgically repaired. At least for now, it seems like he’ll miss several weeks.

The Heat’s Twitter confirmed that today. The injury was sustained in the Heat’s loss to the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets last night. The Heat will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight and look to sustain a high level of play without Adebayo.

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday's game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.



A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021

Over the past few seasons, Adebayo has erupted onto the scene as one of the most versatile big men in the league. His rare mix of speed and athleticism allows the Heat to play a small-ball lineup system without giving up size on the interior.

The key to Adebayo’s dominance has been his ability to switch onto guards while also being an elite rim protector. He’s now easily one of the best former Kentucky Wildcats in the NBA>

Adebayo’s game on the offensive end has been taken to the next level as well. He’s averaging 18.7 points per game and shooting 52% from the field. This is his second season in the past three years averaging a double-double.

Bam was the last lottery pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, and he’s certainly improved his play better than most. Now a crucial part of this Miami core, the Heat will hope to hang onto their top spot in the Eastern Conference without him in the lineup.