Will Levis and Jacquez Jones to decide futures after bowl game

If you’re searching for assurance that some Kentucky Wildcats football players will be back for next season, you’re going to have to wait until after the bowl game, specifically for both Will Levis and Jacquez Jones.

On Mark Stoops’ weekly radio show, both Levis and Jones said that they would be waiting until after the bowl game to decide on their future.

“I’m still thinking about it,” Jones said. “I feel like I’m gonna make my decision after the bowl game. I’ll wait till after the bowl.”

Levis was in the same boat.

“I haven’t really had any time to even think about that throughout the season,” Levis said Tuesday. “Now that we have these few weeks between now and the bowl game, it’s time for me to kind of finally think about what my actual options are and what the realistic expectations are one way or the other.

Levis threw for 2,593 yards, 23 touchdowns, and added an extra 387 rushing yards and nine touchdowns rushing.

“I’m going to take this time to figure it out, weigh the pros and cons,” Levis added. “When the time comes, I’ll make it official and public.”

Jones allotted 86 total tackles, half a sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

These are arguably two of the more important decisions regarding Kentucky’s season for next year. Levis would be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC, along with Jones being one of the top returning linebackers.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, it is both very likely that Levis and Jones are back next season, though it looks like we’ll have to wait several more weeks for a final decision.

