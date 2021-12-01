Torrance Davis enters the transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats will be losing another player to the transfer portal, as sophomore running back Torrance Davis took to Instagram to announce his transfer last night.

Originally from Cleveland (OH), Davis was recruited to Kentucky as a running back and returned to the position this season.

As a freshman he saw action in five games as an inside linebacker, in which he totaled two tackles.

Davis was ranked as a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, and was considered a top 500 prospect in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

He chose Kentucky over offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and several others.

For Kentucky, this is the second running back to announce a transfer since the end of the season.

One main reason for that is the depth currently in that position room with JuTahn McClain, La’Vell Wright, and Kavosiey Smoke. Add in that there is a decent chance that Chris Rodriguez returns for his senior season, and you can’t really blame Davis for seeking playing time elsewhere.

Davis is the fifth player from this season's roster to enter his name into the portal joining Travis Tisdale, Jared Casey, Nik Scalzo, and Jake Pope.

Best of luck to Torrance in the next steps of his football career!