Wednesday Headlines: Robert Dillingham Edition

It’s decision day for five-star recruit Robert Dillingham but that doesn’t mean it’s good news for the Kentucky Wildcats. Despite their being mutual interest between Kentucky and Dillingham, all signs point to the young recruit announcing his commitment to N.C. State.

Travis Branham changes his Crystal Ball pick from Kentucky to NC State for Robert Dillingham https://t.co/NmQi5qVAOX — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 30, 2021

Recruiting experts Chris Fisher, Eric Boss, Jerry Meyer and Travis Branham all have their predictions in and each one is calling for N.C. State as the program left standing on top. Dillingham, a 6’2 point guard in the 2023 class, is ranked as the country’s eighth-best prospect amongst his peers and the No. 1 overall point guard.

While there’s always a chance that a player can flip their commitment last minute, Big Blue Nation shouldn’t hold their breath on this one. Follow Dillingham on Twitter for the latest updates on his announcement later today, which is expected to come at 2PM.

