Encouraging prediction on key UK football players returning next season

With the regular season closed, now is the time where we hear scuttlebutt and bits and pieces of which players will be staying or going for the next season.

Kentucky is slated to lose a few guys, whether it be turning pro or to the transfer portal, but there are some encouraging predictions for some key guys to return for 2022.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio put out his prediction, and what he has been hearing, for which Wildcats are slated to return.

Jones says it is almost certain that Will Levis and Jacquez Jones will return for a final season in Lexington, both huge for the high-powered offense and defense in need of veterans.

Jones also says that it is “likely” that Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Deandre Square are both back as well, also huge for the offense and defense.

Where it gets iffy, though, revolves around Jordan Wright and Dare Rosenthal. Wright missed a lot of games in the back half of the season, and could get the benefit of returning for a final year and being one of, if not the best, pass rusher on the defensive side of the ball, similar to Jamin Davis.

Rosenthal could also benefit from another season, despite being a sure-fire draft pick already. However, it could be the plan all along for Rosenthal was to stay one season and leave, like Kelvin Joseph.

On his Twitter Live, Jones also said that Marquan McCall is almost certainly gone, which is no shock, since he has improved his stock tremendously this past season.

And also, Wan’Dale Robinson is almost certainly gone, unless he doesn’t get a guarantee that he will be a third round pick or better, and if there is an NIL deal worth it, he could come back, according to Jones.