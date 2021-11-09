Kentucky vs. Duke game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Duke Blue Devils tonight at approximately 9:30 pm ET in New York City at historic Madison Square Garden. You can watch the game on ESPN, or you can stream it online at WatchESPN and with the ESPN app.

Well, we’ve finally made it. The College basketball season tips off tonight in what is sure to be an exciting one.

Last season was not a good one for blue bloods like Kentucky and Duke. Don’t expect that to continue into this season.

John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski are two of the best to ever do it, and both of them took what happened to their teams last year personally.

Tonight is going to be a lot of fun. I’m not really sure how it’s going to turn out, but all we can ask for is a competitive game to continue the momentum we’ve seen from this team in the preseason.

Get ready for a big night by checking out some of these pregame reads:

Now, let’s get this party started!

Go Cats!