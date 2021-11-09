Tuesday Headlines: College Basketball Gameday

Gameday has finally arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams, as the 2021-22 college basketball season tips off today with a marathon of games.

For UK, up first are the women hosting Presbyterian at 7 pm ET inside Memorial Coliseum. That can be seen online here via SEC Network+.

Then around 9:30 pm, the men take on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2021 Champions Classic. That can be seen on ESPN.

Go Cats!

Tweet(s) of the Day:

‘Twas the night before …. pic.twitter.com/tjWTDIqUgl — Orlando Antigua (@CoachOantigua) November 9, 2021

Soon.

Gameday Headlines

No. 13 Kentucky Begins 2021-22 Season vs. Presbyterian

The women’s basketball team will officially get the 2021-22 season underway tonight as it plays host to Presbyterian College at 7 pm ET inside Memorial Coliseum. The game starts a difficult stretch for the Wildcats, who will play three games in the first six days of the season.

Kentucky Faces Duke in Season-Opening Champions Classic

Two of the most storied programs in college basketball history meet on tonight when Kentucky faces Duke in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Kentucky is 5-5 in Champions Classic games, tied with Kansas and one game behind Duke. Michigan State is 4-6. The Wildcats are 1-2 vs. the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic.

SEC basketball power rankings: Kentucky starts on top

The season is finally here though, and with it comes the first batch of 247 Sports' SEC power rankings. Here is how the league stacks up heading into the campaign.

Vanderbilt QB Ken Seals to return to practice ahead of Kentucky game

After Seals threw the ball some last week and participated in a "controlled practice," he will now rejoin the team in full.

Calipari: Coach K 'made me a better coach'

"He’s kept me sharper. We did things those first five or six years that, you know, Duke started taking the same kind of guys and it became that competition back and forth. But I’ve never lost respect for what he’s been able to do over 40 years."

College basketball Champions Classic matchups Duke vs Kentucky

Duke and Kentucky’s first matchup came in the 1930 Southern Conference Tournament when the two schools shared a league. Duke won that matchup 37-32, with Kentucky returning the favor the next year, then winning a regular season conference matchup in 1932.

"Matchup nightmare" Tanner Lemaster loved trip to Kentucky

Class of 2023 tight end Tanner Lemaster loved his trip to Kentucky over the weekend, and now he's down to the 'Cats and Cincinnati.

John Calipari, players praise Jacob Toppin's energy. "He’s making us different"

John Calipari, Keion Brooks, and TyTy Washington sang Jacob Toppin’s praises after the junior played limited minutes vs. Miles College Friday night.

Las Vegas Raiders cut 2020 first-round CB Damon Arnette after video with death threats

The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette, the team's second of two first-round draft picks in 2020, after video surfaced of Arnette making death threats while brandishing firearms.

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen says QB Anthony Richardson injured knee while dancing at team hotel

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently emerged as the team's starter, injured his knee while dancing at the team hotel the night before a 40-17 loss at South Carolina on Saturday.

Rutgers women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer to miss season over COVID-19 concerns

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer is going to miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Monday.

The First Read, Week 10: Why NFL contenders need defense; Patrick Mahomes' slump

Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans and other contenders are showing just how important defense is in today's NFL. Jeffri Chadiha digs into that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday.

2021-22 NFL Free Agency: Top 50 NFL Free Agent Rankings

The first half of the 2021 NFL regular season has come and gone, leaving some teams to vie for playoff spots while others turn to free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is an early look at the 50 best players set to hit the free-agent market this offseason.