TyTy Washington opens not-for-profit foundation

He may only be a college freshman, but Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington is already making a huge step to give back to the communities of Lexington and his home state of Arizona.

Per a news release from KSR, the TyTy Washington Foundation has received official recognition by the IRS as a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charity.

“My family and I have always given back to our community the best we could,” Washington told KSR. “Utilizing the NIL partnerships we’ve formed allows us to give back, while still in school.”

This holiday season, Washington’s foundation will provide gift cards for single mothers in need, student-athletes with a 4.0 or better GPA and nominated Teachers at select high schools in Arizona and Kentucky.

“As the NIL space continues to be defined, we believe TyTy will set the standard for others to follow.” Washington’s NIL Agent, Kevin Bradbury of REP1 Sports, told KSR, “We will continue to work to define each opportunity to ensure it makes a difference in people’s lives off the basketball court.”

