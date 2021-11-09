Kentucky vs. Duke odds, betting trends, expert picks, and a prediction

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Duke Blue Devils... Coach Cal vs. Coach K... Two top-10 teams collide in Madison Square Garden with decades of history behind them and both chasing the trail to this year’s national title.

While that day is just under five months away, the road to greatness officially begins tonight in New York City. Which team is your pick to kick off the season with a win?

Odds

Duke is a 1-point favorite via DraftKings. However, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving Kentucky a 62.5% chance of victory. The game total opened at 147.5 and has yet to move up or down. Betting the Wildcats to win outright currently sits at +105 while the Blue Devils are -125 to win the season opener.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Kentucky’s last 10 games.

Kentucky is 5-10 SU in their last 15 games.

Kentucky is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Duke.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kentucky’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Coast conference.

Kentucky is 13-2 SU in their last 15 games played in November.

Kentucky is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games played on a Tuesday.

Kentucky is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the underdog.

Kentucky is 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road.

Duke

Duke is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Duke’s last 12 games.

Duke is 6-3 SU in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Duke’s last 5 games against Kentucky.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Duke’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

Duke is 18-2 SU in their last 20 games played in November.

Duke is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday.

Duke is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favorite.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Duke’s last 6 games played on a Tuesday when at home.

Expert Picks

Prediction

Kentucky didn’t exactly play well on Friday en route to wrapping up their short exhibition season. A narrow win over Miles College doesn’t build much confidence against Duke. However, Calipari is a big-game coach and watched his team put together the worst basketball season this program has seen in nearly 100 years last season. He’ll have Kentucky — the deeper team — ready for one of the sport’s biggest stages in Madison Square Garden.

Final Score: Kentucky 73, Duke 68