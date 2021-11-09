Kentucky vs. Duke: Everything to know for 2021 Champions Classic

It’s here.

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats will begin their long-awaited redemption tour after a horrendous 2020-21 season Tuesday when they take on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils in the 2021 Champions Classic at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

It’ll be the first meeting between the two blue bloods since the 2018 Champions Classic when eventual top-three NBA Draft picks Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and the Blue Devils blew out the Wildcats.

This year’s clash between the two programs will see two teams, as per usual, that have had tons of roster turnover and both with national title aspirations.

This may also be the last time legendary Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski coaches against the Wildcats, as he will retire following the conclusion of the season, though there’s always a chance they meet one final time in the NCAA Tournament.

All-time, including postseason, Duke-led Krzyzewski teams are 6-2 against the Cats. The last UK win over Duke came in the 2015 Champions Classic, where Tyler Ulis dropped 18 points to lead Kentucky to an 11-point win.

