UK inks NIL Deal with Morgan & Morgan; gets billboard in New York

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team arrived in New York City yesterday ahead of their season opener against Duke in the Champion’s Classic.

After attending a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden last night to watch some former Wildcat players and staff, they went to Times Square this morning to unveil their latest NIL deal.

#BBN takes over Times Square!



We could not be more excited to partner with these incredible #Kentucky basketball players, #NIL has been long overdue!#ForThePeople x #LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/zVy9Tgs97k — Morgan & Morgan (@forthepeople) November 8, 2021

10 players on the roster have officially signed deals with the law firm Morgan & Morgan. Those signed on to the deal are Davion Mintz, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks, Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Frederick, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins, and Bryce Hopkins.

The ad campaign in Times Square will run through Sunday as more advertisements will be coming to Lexington in the coming weeks.

This isn’t the first partnership between Morgan & Morgan and UK Athletics. Since the firm is already a sponsor of the athletics department, the men’s basketball players were allowed to wear their official jerseys in the clip. Morgan and Morgan has an NIL deal with UK Football as well with ads that feature lineman like Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal.

Founder John Morgan said in a statement that NIL “has been long overdue” and that Morgan & Morgan is “thrilled to support these amazing athletes and unveil a new billboard featuring some of the best players in all of college basketball.”

Now with some sightseeing out of the way, the Wildcats will prepare to return to “The World’s Most Famous Arena” for their own game tomorrow night. Tip off is set for 9:30 pm ET following the 7 pm game between Kansas and Michigan State.