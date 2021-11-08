Kentucky vs. New Mexico State time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2021 home finale will come November 20th against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Today, the SEC announced Cats vs. Aggies will kick off at noon ET on the SEC Network. It will be the first noon game Kentucky has played in since Week 3 vs. Chattanooga.

Among the seniors who figure to be playing their final game at Kroger Field include defensive lineman Josh Paschal, right tackle Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Josh Ali, center Luke Fortner, and linebacker Jordan Wright.

