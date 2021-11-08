Kentucky vs. New Mexico State time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2021 home finale will come November 20th against the New Mexico State Aggies.
Today, the SEC announced Cats vs. Aggies will kick off at noon ET on the SEC Network. It will be the first noon game Kentucky has played in since Week 3 vs. Chattanooga.
Among the seniors who figure to be playing their final game at Kroger Field include defensive lineman Josh Paschal, right tackle Darian Kinnard, wide receiver Josh Ali, center Luke Fortner, and linebacker Jordan Wright.
SEC Football Week 12 TV Schedule
- New Mexico State at Kentucky, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Tennessee State at Mississippi State, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on CBS
- Florida at Missouri, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- Auburn at South Carolina, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
- Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on ESPNU
- UL Monroe at LSU, 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on ESPN2
