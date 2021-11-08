Eli Cox likely out for remainder of season

The injury bug continues to haunt the Kentucky Wildcats.

This time, it’s starting guard Eli Cox who suffered a significant injury vs. Tennessee that will likely end his 2021 season, head coach Mark Stoops revealed Monday.

Backup guard Austin Dotson is set to be Cox’s replacement at right guard.

Stoops says UK guard Eli Cox will likely be out for the remainder of the season. Austin Dotson will step into that role. Some other guys could be mixed in. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 8, 2021

Cox, a sophomore from Nicholasville (KY), was named to ESPN’s midseason All-American team on October 13th. He went on to be named Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in Kentucky’s 42-21 win over the LSU Tigers, ironically the last time they’ve won this season.

Losing Cox is a big blow to the offensive line, but Dotson, a redshirt senior has played well in the past and started four times in 2020. Some believed Dotson would win a starting guard spot this season, so hopefully there won’t be a big drop-off from Cox to Dotson for the final three regular-season games and whatever bowl Kentucky makes it to.

Here’s to hoping whatever injury Cox has isn’t too severe and he’ll be ready for offseason workouts.