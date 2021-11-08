Monday Headlines: Josh Allen Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats sure missed former All-American defensive end Josh Allen Saturday night as they gave up 45 points in their home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Allen had his best game of the 2021 season for his NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday as they pulled off a significant upset of the Buffalo Bills by a score of 9-6.

Allen and his teammates on defense held one of the NFL’s most dominant offenses to just two field goals while forcing three turnovers by none other than Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The former Wildcat sacked the MVP candidate, recorded a QB hit, had eight solo tackles (two for loss), had a pass defense and recovered a fumble. He was a one-man wrecking crew.

Josh Allen has intercepted, sacked and recovered a fumble from Josh Allen today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

There haven’t been many bright spots for the Jaguars this season as Sunday was just their second win on the season (2-6) and their head coach, Urban Meyer, had his off-the-field incident earlier this fall.

However, Sunday was certainly a trend up as the Jaguars have answered an 0-5 start with a 2-1 record over their last three outings. It seems like this young Jaguars team is starting to put things together and Allen is a key part of their nucleus.

Just looked this up, and I believe Titans RB Adrian Peterson is one of just four players left from the 2007 draft. The other three? Two kickers (Mason Crosby, Nick Folk) and a long-snapper (Clark Harris).



Given the miles on Peterson's legs/the position he plays, that's INSANE. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2021

Unheard of.

