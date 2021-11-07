Kentucky falls out of top 25 polls; opens as heavy favorite at Vanderbilt

Entering Week 7 of the college football season, the Kentucky Wildcats had leaped as high as 11th in the country after a 6-0 start as they went to Athens to face #1 Georgia.

Now, less than a month later, the Wildcats have officially dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll following three-straight losses.

Following their first loss of the season against the top-ranked Bulldogs, Mark Stoops and company fell back to #15.

After a move back up to #12 following their bye week, a loss in Starkville against Mississippi State pushed them back to #18 heading into Week 10.

Now after a shootout loss to Tennessee last night, the Wildcats are unranked again heading into Week 11.

Kentucky did earn plenty of votes in both polls even with the loss, but it’s no secret that this team has hit a rough patch with this three game losing streak, and the rankings reflect that.

Now, UK looks to get back on track on Saturday night in Nashville against Vanderbilt. One team will get to break their losing streak in Music City, as the Commodores are on a four-game skid of their own.

Even with all the struggles Kentucky has had over the last month, they’ve still opened as a 21-point road favorite, according to DraftKings.

In Clark Lea’s first season at the helm, Vanderbilt is 2-7, including 0-5 in SEC play with an average losing margin of nearly 31 points against SEC opponents.

The Wildcats could use a layup in the worst way to salvage a solid season, and the best cure for any team in the conference looking for some help has been against Vanderbilt.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN2.