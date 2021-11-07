Sunday Headlines: Cason Wallace Edition

Following a heartbreaking loss by the Kentucky Wildcats football team on Saturday night at Kroger Field, Big Blue Nation deserves a rebound on Sunday and may receive just that for next year’s basketball team. Top-10 recruit for the 2022 class, Cason Wallace, is expected to announce his commitment on Sunday with Kentucky being the front-runner.

A commitment from Cason Wallace would not only give Kentucky three top-10 commitments for the first time since 2013, it would vault the Wildcats to No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings heading into the early signing period. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 7, 2021

The 6’4 combo guard from Texas would be yet another home run for what is already setting up to be Kentucky’s best recruiting class in almost a decade. Wallace is currently ranked as the No. 7 recruit via 247Sports and has had some interest in other schools such as Tennessee and Texas. Assistant coach Jai Lucas has had a heavy impact on recruiting Wallace with their relationship dating back to when Lucas was at Texas. Follow Wallace on Twitter as we await his announcement.

These numbers sum up the No. 1 reason Kentucky went from 6-0 to 6-3

What happened to one of the country’s best defenses?

