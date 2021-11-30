Mark Stoops provides injury update on Josh Paschal

The Kentucky Wildcats went into a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals and came away with a dominating 52-21 victory.

Unfortunately, during the game, senior defensive end Josh Paschal went down with a leg injury during the 3rd quarter and had to be helped off the field.

Mark Stoops didn’t know the severity of the injury following the game noting that further tests would need to be done on what the broadcast crew called a “groin injury” for the pass-rusher.

During his Tuesday radio show, Stoops said that this was a more serious injury than anything he has dealt with this season.

“He’s injured, he’s banged up,” Stoops said. “It’s a little more serious than some of the things he’s had (this season).”

This injury leaves Paschal’s status for the bowl game in question. There is no doubt that Paschal wants to play with his team, but making sure he is healthy going forward is much more important.

“I know Josh, he wants to play, he wants to practice, but we have to protect him,” Stoops said. “We’ll keep a very close eye on him. You know, he definitely has an injury.”

It would be a massive blow to the Cats’ defense if Paschal is not able to play when the bowl game rolls around, but that is still a month away, and he will have some time to recover.

We will keep you updated on his status as more information is released.