Jared Casey enters the transfer portal

It’s transfer season folks, as the second Kentucky Wildcats football player of the day has decided to finish up his eligibility elsewhere.

Alongside Travis Tisdale, who entered the portal earlier today, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jared Casey has decided to transfer as well. Dave Lackford of Rivals was the first to report the news.

I’ve learned that former four-star and Kentucky linebacker Jared Casey will enter the Transfer Portal this week.



He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.@RowlandRIVALS @RivalsPortal @RivalsWoody https://t.co/RnyJELyQtX — Dave Lackford, Esq. (@DaveLackfordESQ) November 30, 2021

Casey a former 4-star recruit out of Louisville (Ballard High School) in the Class of 2019, chose Kentucky after originally being committed to Oregon. He also held offers from Louisville, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.

In three seasons in Lexington, Casey appeared in 26 games and totaled 29 career tackles.

One position of strength during his tenure has been the inside linebacker spot that Casey plays. With rumors circulating of both Deandre Square and Jacquez Jones possibly returning for another season, you can’t fault him for looking at his options for more playing time elsewhere.

With this decision he also becomes the 10th transfer from the Class of 2019, and the fourth transfer so far this season (all of which have come from 2019).

The players remaining in Lexington from that class is now down to 11 and includes several key contributors such as JJ Weaver, Eli Cox, DeMarcus Harris, Jalen Geiger, and Quandre Mosely.

Best of luck to Jared in this next step in his career!