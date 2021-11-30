Travis Tisdale enters transfer portal

Now that the Kentucky Wildcats are off for several weeks until their bowl game, this is when we’ll start seeing the transfer portal heat up.

The latest player to leave the program is running back Travis Tisdale, who entered the portal today. He joins Jake Pope and Nik Scalzo as the host of 2019 signees to leave the program.

Kentucky class of 2019 transfers



M.J. Devonshire: Pittsburgh

Travis Tisdale: Portal

Shawn'Kel Knight-Goff

Nik Ognenovic: Akron

Cavon Butler: Toledo

Tra Wilkins: JUCO

Nik Scalzo: Portal

Amani Gilmore: North Texas

Jake Pope: Portal



Half of the high school signees have moved on. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 30, 2021

A former 4-star recruit (via ESPN) in the Class of 2019, Tisdale has rarely seen the field since arriving in Lexington, including just one carry this season against Louisiana Monroe. He finishes his UK career with 12 runs for 82 yards (6.8 avg) and one score. Among his offers coming out of high school included Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and LSU.

The writing has been on the wall for Tisdale as guys like JuTahn McClain and Le’Vell Wright have gotten more touches recently, while Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke have gotten most of the workload. All four of those backs could be back next season, so you can’t fault Tisdale for wanting to find a better situation for playing time elsewhere.

Best of luck!

RB Travis Tisdale has entered the transfer portal. A great kid that is going to find success at his next stop. Good luck Travis. #BBN pic.twitter.com/CNRp5y7qbk — FQKentucky (@FQKentucky) November 30, 2021

