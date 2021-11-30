 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Stoops gets extension

Filed under:

Travis Tisdale enters transfer portal

Tisdale was a former 4-star recruit at arguably the deepest position on Kentucky’s roster.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: Louisville Matt Stone/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Now that the Kentucky Wildcats are off for several weeks until their bowl game, this is when we’ll start seeing the transfer portal heat up.

The latest player to leave the program is running back Travis Tisdale, who entered the portal today. He joins Jake Pope and Nik Scalzo as the host of 2019 signees to leave the program.

A former 4-star recruit (via ESPN) in the Class of 2019, Tisdale has rarely seen the field since arriving in Lexington, including just one carry this season against Louisiana Monroe. He finishes his UK career with 12 runs for 82 yards (6.8 avg) and one score. Among his offers coming out of high school included Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and LSU.

The writing has been on the wall for Tisdale as guys like JuTahn McClain and Le’Vell Wright have gotten more touches recently, while Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke have gotten most of the workload. All four of those backs could be back next season, so you can’t fault Tisdale for wanting to find a better situation for playing time elsewhere.

Best of luck!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...