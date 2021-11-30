Some good news on this Tuesday morning, as Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio has broken the news that he does expect Mark Stoops to remain the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Jones tweeted:

It is my understanding that Mark Stoops and Mitch Barnhart reached an agreement Sunday about investment and changes that needed to be made to the program. I now expect Mark Stoops to remain as the coach at Kentucky

You can read more about the agreement here.

The rumor mill had been swirling over the past few weeks and days about Stoops’ future at Kentucky, and if he would take either the LSU or Oklahoma job, or even the Notre Dame job that recently opened up.

Jones then added that the agreement between Stoops and Barnhart was made on Saturday before the Louisville game, so in Stoops’ mind, he was never going anywhere.

The big things Stoops wanted, according to Jones, were a new indoor practice facility that does not include a track around it and is football only. The other was an increased recruiting budget.

It looks like Stoops is here to stay.

