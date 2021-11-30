We have our first transfer portal target for the Kentucky Wildcats for the offseason, and that comes by way of Louisville Cardinals wide receiver, and Louisville native, Jordan Watkins.

This season, Watkins had 35 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns, with his best game being against Florida State, catches five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Watkins was committed to Kentucky for a little bit, up until the summer of 2020, but decommitted following the Lynn Bowden-led Kentucky team, where running was a staple and wide receivers blocked.

Watkins then famously tweeted this:

I wonder what it’s like to go to college to play WR and block the whole time couldn’t be me lol ‍♂️. — Jordan Watkins (@jordantwatkins) May 11, 2020

Now of course, we can all let bygones be bygones, especially for a Kentucky native, and a speedster of Watkins’ caliber.

However, I won’t expect Kentucky to make an immediate push for Watkins, since the season is not over yet and plenty of more receivers could enter the transfer portal. Kentucky landed two of their biggest transfers last season, long after the season had been over (Will Levis, Dare Rosenthal.)

For what it’s worth, Kentucky 2022 commit Kiyaunta Goodwin tweeted this out right after Watkins entered the portal.

Proud of big bro save yourself LOL @jordantwatkins pic.twitter.com/Yd89jQA2mr — Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) November 30, 2021

Perhaps the re-recruitment of Watkins to Kentucky has already begun...