Joe B. Hall has been greeted with cards from the BBN for his 93rd birthday

Former Kentucky Wildcats head coach and National Champion Joe B. Hall is celebrating his 93rd birthday today.

Hall is going to have a day full of reading cards from the BBN due to a Facebook post from Denny Crum’s wife, Susan.

Tim Sullivan of the Courier Journal caught up with Hall’s long time friend Richard Moloney to talk about all the cards that have been received.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Richard Moloney. “I walked in and said, ‘Holy Toledo.’ I thought I was looking at Santa Claus. I said ‘Buddy, I didn’t know you were that well-liked.”

Until recently, Hall had been seen numerous times in Rupp Arena cheering on the Cats. However, now he lives in a nursing home and is not “going through a tough time” according to Moloney.

Then Susan Sweeney Crum took to Facebook telling her followers, “If you want to send him a birthday card, let me know!”

“There were so many, it was amazing,” said Moloney. “He was so happy. Joe and I go back 40-some years. He is my best friend. But I told him, ‘I didn’t think you had that many friends.”

One thing that is certain is that the BBN loves Joe B. Hall and Joe B. Hall loves the BBN!

I know all of you will join me and the A Sea of Blue staff in wishing coach Hall a very happy 93rd birthday!

Below is the information if you would like to send coach Hall a birthday card.