UPDATE

It’s official.

The University of Kentucky and head coach Mark Stoops have agreed in principle to a contract extension that will keep him at the school through June of 2028.

“We have been in discussion with Coach Stoops in recent weeks and are excited about his ongoing commitment to Kentucky,” UK AD Mitch Barnhart said in a press release. “Coach Stoops has done an outstanding job in building the UK football program, and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

The contract continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension). The agreement takes into account the Wildcats’ current 9-3 season, which already had earned a one-year extension through June 2027, regardless of the outcome of the Wildcats’ upcoming bowl game.

“I’m excited to continue to build this program to national prominence,” Stoops said in a press release. ”We’re on our way, and I’m more confident in Kentucky football than I’ve ever been.

“I thank President Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for their support. The continuity among us for the last nine years is extremely valuable, and I’m looking forward to more success together.

“Mitch and I came to an agreement a week or two ago and shook hands on it Saturday afternoon. This process is a compliment to our relationship.”

Earlier in the day, KSR’s Matt Jones reported that Stoops and Barnhart agreed to changes that need to be made for the football program.

It’s the Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021 college football regular season. Oklahoma and now Notre Dame don’t have head coaches.

This means Kentucky Wildcats fans still have reason to fear Mark Stoops, who has taken the UK Football program to new heights, could leave Lexington to become the head coach elsewhere.

Some good news for the BBN came Monday night when LSU hired Brian Kelly for their head-coaching job.

Stoops had been reported as a backup plan for LSU; thus, now UK won’t have to worry about losing him to Baton Rouge after Kelly left Notre Dame to take the job.

However, Stoops is still viewed as a perfect fit for Oklahoma, where his brother, Bob, served as head coach for nearly two decades. Bob is currently serving as the program’s interim head coach and will coach the Sooners’ bowl game. Now with Notre Dame open and Stoops having strong ties to the Midwest, there could be some interest coming out of South Bend.

However, Stoops has said nothing that should cause fans concern as he said he plans to remain in Kentucky during an interview with KSR following the Cats’ beatdown of arch-rival Louisville Saturday and was out recruiting in three different states for the Wildcats on Monday.

Can the Cats keep their beloved head coach in 2022 and beyond? It’s up to UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart to open the checkbook and give Stoops the well-deserved indoor practice facility upgrades and larger recruiting budget that he has requested.

Tweets of the Day

Despite the rumors, Stoops is on the recruiting for BBN. Give the man whatever he wants.

Another 16 rebounds tonight for @Oscartshiebwe34



*earlier today at Rupp Arena* pic.twitter.com/XAigye51a8 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 30, 2021

He’s not a machine, he’s Oscar.

