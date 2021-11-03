Justin Edwards scores offer from Kentucky

UPDATE

While on his official visit, Justin Edwards scored a scholarship offer from the Kentucky Wildcats. 247 Sports’ Travis Branham broke the news.

2023 five-star SF Justin Edwards of @TeamFinalEYBL has received an offer from Kentucky, source tells @247Sports.



Is currently on an official visit in Lexington. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) November 20, 2021

Kentucky already holds the lone Rivals FutureCast prediction for Edwards.

John Calipari and his staff will host another 5-star visitor in a few weeks, as 2023 wing Justin Edwards will be coming to Lexington to check out campus.

Joe Tipton of On3 reports that Edwards has scheduled an official visit for the weekend of Nov. 18th.

2023 five-star Justin Edwards will take an official visit to Kentucky on Nov. 18, he tells @On3Recruits. — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 2, 2021

Edwards recruitment has gained a lot of steam over the last few months, as he got to showcase his skillset next to Jalen Duren and Dereck Lively Jr. as part of the Team Final squad that won Peach Jam this AAU season.

With that, he’s accumulated quite a few offers in the last several months including Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia, UConn, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, and several others.

At 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, Edwards has great length and athleticism, which help him be a factor on both sides of the floor. On offense, he is able to score it from all three-levels, while also showing solid ball handling skills to take his man off the dribble or push the ball in transition. He also shows all the tools to be a solid defensive piece, alongside a fantastic work ethic to continue to get better.

As for Coach Cal’s pitch to the 5-star wing? The head Coach of Imhotep Charter Institute (Philadelphia, PA), Andre Noble, spoke with Zack Geoghegan of KSR recently and had this to say about Calipari’s message:

“He’s been consistent. It’s not for everyone,” Noble said of Calipari. “But it’s a great opportunity when you look at all the things that happen there under Coach Cal. Justin understands that. He’s loved Kentucky since he was a little kid. The level of interest and Coach Cal coming to his high school, and sitting there and talking to him about ball and life–because that’s a big part of Coach Cal’s pitch is life. Not even basketball, it’s life – from a school that (is a) dream school, a school that he’s loved ever since he was a little kid, it’s cool for a kid who’s done things the right way.”

Edwards is currently ranked 16th in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, but is listed as high as 8th overall by Rivals.

Kentucky has not yet offered Edwards, but it looks like one should be coming in a few weeks.

