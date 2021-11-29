BJ Boston drops 46 points with Clippers G-League affiliate

Second-round NBA Draft pick Brandon Boston Jr. wasn’t getting much time with the Los Angeles Clippers, so they decided, like many teams do, to assign him to the team’s G-League affiliate, a way for players to get minutes and develop their game.

Well, Boston is showing improvements there already, dropping 46 points with the Agua Caliente Clippers. Boston couldn’t miss, and that type of efficiency is a nice reminder of what he’s capable of.

The Clippers were playing the Salt Lake City Stars.

They ended up winning 130-97 as well which makes Boston’s eruption that much better. That said, he ended 15-for-20 from the field and 9-for-12 from deep, both highly impressive numbers for the rookie.

He was trading buckets with former NCAA Tournament standout Carsen Edwards. Boston chipped in 5 rebounds and 4 assists as well. He was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. He had 4 turnovers to top it all off.

It was just an outstanding performance, one that might have been necessary for the Clippers to find the value in calling him back up. Boston is averaging 2.9 points per game and shooting 33.3% from the field over 7.9 minutes per game.

Boston played last season with the Wildcats, averaging 11.5 points on 36% shooting. The 6-foot-7 guard was the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2020.