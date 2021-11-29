UPDATE

The LSU Tigers are set to hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, per Pete Thamel.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

So it would appear Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is even more likely to remain in Lexington now, though it will be intriguing to see if Notre Dame shows interest.

The coaching carousel has already been absolutely bonkers, and it hasn’t eased the Big Blue Nation’s mind that Mark Stoops’ name has emerged in several major coaching search.

Some good news has started to leak out this evening, however. Ryan Lemond reported on the KSR pregame show for tonight’s basketball game that recruits are being told Stoops will be in Lexington next season.

Ryan Lemond just said on the KSR Pregame Show that recruits are being told Mark Stoops is returning



Notice how @ryanlemond held onto that info through the morning show. When I asked why he said, “I don’t know” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 29, 2021

Shorty after Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported that LSU is making a push to land Brian Kelly from Notre Dame as their next head coach.

This could be huge for the Kentucky Wildcats, as the Fighting Irish have been a thorn in Stoops’ side at times with several big-time recruits, most recently 2020 tight end Michael Mayer and 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner.

LSU is making an "aggressive push" to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB: https://t.co/RqlQ8Svplj — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 29, 2021

With recruits being told this, and the news coming out about Kelly, things seem to be trending in a positive direction.

For even more peace of mind, Stoops had this to say on the KSR postgame show after Saturday’s win over Louisville.

“Let’s put it this way: I’m going to work tomorrow,” Stoops said. “I’m on my way home, my butt’s gonna get in bed, I’m going to be at my office tomorrow, and I’m going to hit the pavement this week to go get us some players.”

Stoops did hit the pavement today (or the sky for that matter). Along with defensive coordinator Brad White, Stoops went to visit several key recruits in the class of 2022 throughout today.

Recruits receiving those visits were current UK commit Tyreese Fearbry, as well as 4-star recruits Davidson Igbinosun (defensive back) and Deone Walker (defensive line).

Finally, positive momentum is building for Stoops to coach his 10th season in Lexington and beyond.

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!