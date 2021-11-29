5-star Matas Buzelis schedules official visit to Kentucky

John Calipari has got his recruiting swagger back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to host one of the top players in the Class of 2023.

Matas Buzelis ranked as the No. 12 overall player and the No. 4 overall small forward according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Joe Tipton reported on Monday that the 6-foot-10 wing will be taking an official visit to Kentucky on December 21st.

2023 five-star Matas Buzelis will take an official visit to Kentucky on Dec. 21, he tells @On3Recruits. — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 29, 2021

Buzelis has risen up the rankings in recent months. Since June, he’s earned official offers from Michigan State, North Carolina, Florida State, and Duke among others.

So far, Buzelis has taken official visits to Wake Forest back in August and Florida State in September.

Here is the scouting report from 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer, who has Buzelis projected as a top 10 draft pick.

“At 6-10 has exceptional length for a highly developed skill set. Has a very thin build but can absorb contact. Is a smooth athlete with wiggle and capable of scoring around defenders. When not euro stepping to finish, prefers to finish off two feet. Shoots the ball well from outside but does have a low release at this point. Midrange scoring is an are for development where there is great potential. Handles the ball extremely well. Has a high dribble but it is on a string. Sees the floor and has feel for passing. Needs to gain strength as a rebounder but has a nose for the ball and has extremely sure hands. Lateral quickness can improve but has a feel for using his length as a defensive weapon. His competitive nature bodes well for his future development.”

Buzelis joins a long list of players being targeted by the Cats in 2023, and now they will get to host him for an official visit next month.

