Jake Pope and Nik Scalzo enter the transfer portal

The end of the regular season is now here. For most programs across the country, the next several days will be filled with announcements of transfers.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, some news was reported this morning, as quarterback Nik Scalzo and offensive lineman Jake Pope will be entering their name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Derek Terry of CatsPause.

Scalzo is coming off several knee injuries over the last several seasons, but he did get some limited playing time this season when he got a few snaps against New Mexico State. He also entered his name into the transfer portal last season before ultimately deciding to return to UK for this season.

Pope, who is a redshirt sophomore, did not play during his three season in Lexington.

Both players were 3-star prospects in the 2019 class and are from Fort Lauderdale (FL). They now join the mix of former Eddie Gran recruits out of South Florida to transfer out of the program. It also brings the total to eight players from that class who’ve transferred out of Kentucky.

With the new norm that is the transfer portal, be on the lookout for a few other players to enter their name into the portal in the coming weeks.

Best of luck to Nik and Jake in this next chapter of their football careers!