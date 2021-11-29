Kentucky rises in new college basketball rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are moving on up in the latest college basketball rankings.
The new AP Top 25 Poll has Kentucky checking at No. 9, a one-spot rise from last week.
Duke, the only team to beat Kentucky thus far, is now No. 1 following a neutral-court win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga.
After Duke, the rest of the top five features Purdue, Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA.
For the SEC, Arkansas is now at No. 10, while Alabama dropped to 16 after losing to Iona last week. Tennessee (13), Florida (14) and Auburn (21) round out the remaining SEC teams.
Two future Kentucky opponents — LSU and Ohio State — earned the third and fourth-most votes outside the top 25, respectively.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
1. Duke (51 first-place votes)
2. Purdue (9)
3. Gonzaga (1)
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Villanova
7. Texas
8. Kansas
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Arizona
12. BYU
13. Tennessee
14. Florida
15. Houston
16. Alabama
17. UConn
18. Memphis
19. Iowa State
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Michigan State
23. Wisconsin
24. Michigan
25. Seton Hall
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
As for other rankings, Kentucky checked in at No. 9 in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.
Kentucky is back in action tonight vs. Central Michigan at 7 pm ET.
