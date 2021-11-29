Monday Headlines: Volleyball Postseason Begins Edition

They say when one door closes, another door opens. As the Kentucky’s Men’s Soccer team saw their postseason come to an end via a 2-1 loss to Clemson over the weekend, the Kentucky Volleyball team received the No. 7 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky once again won the Southeastern Conference, topping Mississippi State for their fifth straight regular season title. The reigning national champions are the top-seed in the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional that will host Illinois, West Virginia and Southeast Missouri State.

While television coverage has yet to be announced, all-session tickets are available now for volleyball season ticket holders with the public being able to purchase those same all-session tickets on Tuesday at 9AM. If you wish to purchase single game tickets, those will be available on Wednesday at 9AM.

Tickets will be available here via the UK Athletics Ticket Office or in-person at their Lexington Avenue location. Action will begin Friday evening at 5PM inside Memorial Coliseum with Illinois and West Virginia. Afterwards Kentucky will take the court against Southeast Missouri State at 7:30PM.

