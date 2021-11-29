Kentucky vs. Central Michigan game thread and pregame reading

UPDATE

Junior forward Keion Brooks will play tonight after missing the North Florida game due to illness. He will start at the 4 spot.

Senior guard Davion Mintz is out again due to illness. Everyone else is good to go.

One other note: redshirt junior guard CJ Fredrick, who will likely miss the entire season, is present and on the bench.

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 pm ET from inside Rupp Arena. This game will not be on live TV, as it’s being shown on SEC Network+, which you can find at WatchESPN, or you can listen to the game online via the UK Sports Network. Go here for more info on how to watch and stream the game.

These Cats continue to be a joy to watch, as they’re now won five-straight games and look vastly improved from what we saw a season ago.

Damion Collins has shown a lot of growth over those five games, and he’s started to earn more playing time in that span. He could be someone that makes a huge impact later in the season in big games.

Sahvir Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe are a star tandem that can both be eligible for SEC Player of the Year with the way they’re playing. This offense will only continue to grow with these two at the helm.

This will mark the return of Tony Barbee to Lexington, as he’s now head coach of the Chippewas after being part of John Calipari’s staff from 2014-21.

Tonight ‘should’ be another win for the Cats, but it sounds like they could be shorthanded tonight based on what KSR’s Matt Jones is reporting. The flu bug has been getting around the team over the last few weeks, so we should expect several players to be sidelined for this one.

