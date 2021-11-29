Kentucky Football bowl roundup

After rolling over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night, the Kentucky Wildcats finished the 2021 regular season with an outstanding 9-3 record.

Although there was some left to be desired when it comes to overall record, after brutal losses in Starkville and at home against Tennessee it is obvious the floor has been raised for this program under Mark Stoops.

This will be their sixth straight bowl game, which has not happened in the course of the programs history, and they will also be looking to pick up their fourth straight bowl win, which would also be a first.

With the way that Coach Stoops and his staff are recruiting, and the obvious development of players in the program it is only a matter of time before that next step is taken.

Let's celebrate another great regular season, and take a quick look at some bowl projections for the Cats.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL) Jan. 1, 2022; vs. Wisconsin

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports: Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium; Orlando, FL) Jan 1, 2022; vs. Iowa

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium; Orlando, FL) Jan 1, 2022; vs. Iowa

The big change to projections this week is the return to the Citrus Bowl for Kentucky. In what is considered the most prestigious game outside of the New Year’s Six for the SEC, heading to Orlando is now an option with Texas A&M losing to LSU on Saturday night.

There will be some questions as to which bowl game it is, but two things are almost certain at this point; The Cats will be traveling to Florida for the game, and they will face Iowa or Wisconsin.

However it shakes out, Kentucky will have the opportunity for its second 10-win season in three years with a chance to beat a name-brand program on the national stage.

Time to get the bowl prep rolling.