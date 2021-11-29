Robert Dillingham announcing Wednesday: Recruiting expert picks NC State

UPDATE

It looks like the Kentucky Wildcats may not win after all.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham, one of the best in the recruiting business, has changed his prediction to NC State for top 10 recruit Robert Dillingham.

In addition, Kyle Tucker posted this:

Looks like I might have to eat my shoe on this one. And that perhaps Kentucky got hoodwinked in this recruitment. https://t.co/CKES1t1yk4 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 30, 2021

We won’t have to wait long to know either way.

The No. 1 point guard in the class of 2023 has set his decision date. Robert Dillingham, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of the newly-found Donda Academy, will announce his decision on Wednesday at 2 pm ET.

Dillingham is down to the Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina State, Memphis, LSU, and and Kansas. Dillingham visited four of the five schools, including a visit to Kentucky on October 22.

Since his visit, Kentucky is the current leader in crystal ball picks for Dillingham, holding 100% on 247 Sports.

I will be announcing my commitment on December 1st at 2:00 pm Est ❤️ — Robert Dillingham (@robwitdashifts) November 30, 2021

Dillingham is a projected top-10 pick by Jerry Meyer of 247 Sports, comparing him to former Vanderbilt player and now Cleveland Cavalier, Darius Garland:

Has a thin build but has length at 6-1 with long arms. Has a feel for controlling horizontal space. Possesses a special feel space and time on the court. Combines this awareness with an elite burst of quickness to gain separation. Highly confident sharp shooter from deep. Has a deft hop back jumper going to his right. Pulls up with effectiveness in the midrange going either direction. Loves to shoot a runner going left when can’t get to the rim. Slick ball handler and crafty finisher. Has it on a string and can find teammates while penetrating. Lack of size and strength can be a detriment on the boards and defensively. Is an active and disruptive defender, nonetheless. Has tremendous upside as a dynamic playmaker who just needs to gain strength and mass as he develops.

It sounds like Kentucky is about to add another 5-star recruit to its 2023 class alongside Reed Sheppard.

