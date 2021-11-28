UK Managers take down CMU, move to 3-0

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball managers played their third game of the season Sunday night, as they held off a feisty Chippewa squad 88-77.

The Cats were missing two of their best players in Brad Calipari (29.5 PPG) and Ray Surratt (13.5 RPG), but still secured the win due to some big performances from Jonas Alger, who was a blazing 12/16 from behind the line (give him a look Cal...) and Clay Smith, who put up 12 and 15.

GA Riley Welch dropped another double-double, scoring 14 and assisting on 14 baskets, and junior Brennan Canada joined the squad to score 24 points.

The glue that holds the squad together, Brody Dempsey, put in a solid effort, finishing with two points, three boards and one block. Alger’s 36 points were the highest scored by a manager so far this season.

Welch has established himself as the team’s predominant ball handler and floor general, as he’s averaging 12.3 assists through three games. The Cats look to welcome back Calipari and Surratt for their clash with the Southern Jaguars before their December 7 matchup at Rupp.

Record Improved to 3-0 with an 88-77 W vs @CMUManagers ! @ClaySmith02 12 pts 10 reb@Riley__Welch 14 pts 14 ast@JonasAlger 36 pts 12 3pm @brody_dempsey 2 pts 3 reb 1 ast 1 blk @brennanc14 24 pts pic.twitter.com/bOORYHIJCz — UK MBB Managers (3-0) (@UK_Managers) November 29, 2021

The Cats take on Central Michigan Monday night at 7:00 pm ET on SECN+.