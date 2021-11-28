DeMarcus Cousins to sign with reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks

Former Kentucky Wildcats star DeMarcus Cousins is getting another shot in the NBA.

Having torn his Achilles, ACL and quad, the last several years have not been easy for Cousins. He’s been with multiple franchises since his time as the league’s most dominant center. He’s spent the bulk of his career with the Sacramento Kings and then had a successful, brief stint with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Having played with the Clippers, Warriors, Rockets, and Lakers since, Cousins will now try his luck with the Bucks per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2021

This is a good move for both sides. If Cousins can return to even a competent level, he’ll drastically help the Bucks. Milwaukee has been without former All-Star center Brook Lopez for most of the season, so their frontcourt has taken a hit.

However, adding Cousins is a risk that may not work out, but it’s a low-risk move. The 6-foot-10 center split time with the Rockets and Clippers last season, averaging 8.9 points per game.

Cousins shot just 43% from the field, so part of his struggle to return to a high level has been his efficiency. We’ll see if he can get back to his old ways with the two-time MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo by his side.