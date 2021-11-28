 clock menu more-arrow no yes
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks

Cousins will add depth to a frontcourt that’s been hampered by injuries.

By NathanBeighle
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former Kentucky Wildcats star DeMarcus Cousins is getting another shot in the NBA.

Having torn his Achilles, ACL and quad, the last several years have not been easy for Cousins. He’s been with multiple franchises since his time as the league’s most dominant center. He’s spent the bulk of his career with the Sacramento Kings and then had a successful, brief stint with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Having played with the Clippers, Warriors, Rockets, and Lakers since, Cousins will now try his luck with the Bucks per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is a good move for both sides. If Cousins can return to even a competent level, he’ll drastically help the Bucks. Milwaukee has been without former All-Star center Brook Lopez for most of the season, so their frontcourt has taken a hit.

However, adding Cousins is a risk that may not work out, but it’s a low-risk move. The 6-foot-10 center split time with the Rockets and Clippers last season, averaging 8.9 points per game.

Cousins shot just 43% from the field, so part of his struggle to return to a high level has been his efficiency. We’ll see if he can get back to his old ways with the two-time MVP Giannis Antetkounmpo by his side.

