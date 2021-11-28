Kentucky vs. Louisville individual highlights

2021 Governor’s Cup MVP: QB Will Levis (14/18, 149 YDS, 99.3 QBR, 14 CAR, 113 YDS, 4 TD)

Will Levis posted his highest QBR of the season when it mattered most. Louisville and Scott Satterfield had absolutely no answer for Levis and his legs, as he racked up 113 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns, something Satterfield didn’t even know he could do! This was the first time Levis crossed the 100 yard mark on the ground, and he left the Ville’ nearly doubling his season total of scores with his legs. Now we wait to see whether or not Levis decides to return to Lexington next season, though it’s looking likely he will be.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (9 REC, 97 YDS)

Although Wan’Dale didn’t catch a touchdown for the second straight game, UK’s NEW record holder for most catches in a season left his footprint all over this rout. Seven of his nine catches were for first downs, two of which he took on two or more defenders and muscled his way to move the chains. Frankfort’s own finally got to play in the Battle for Kentucky, and completely shredded the Cardinal secondary. He was three yards short of his sixth 100 yard receiving game of the season.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (16 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

Chris Rodriguez just loves to play the Louisville Cardinals. In 2019, he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown. In their second meeting, Rodriguez fell just short of that mark, rushing for 121 and a touchdown. He has had his fumble problems this season, but seems to have been working on his ball security. After fumbling four times in UK’s first four games, Rodriguez has only coughed the ball up twice in their last eight. C-Rod seems to be hitting his stride at the right time, and both sides of the ball seem to finally be clicking ahead of their New Year’s Day bowl showdown TBA.

