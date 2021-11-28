Mark Stoops plans to be at UK next year, and more postgame quotes

For the second time in my lifetime (32 years), the Kentucky Wildcats have finished a regular season with nine wins.

Following a 52-21 demolition of the Louisville Cardinals in the Governor’s Cup, Mark Stoops and the football Cats finish the 2021 regular season with a 9-3 record.

After not finishing as good as 9-3 since 1977, has accomplished that feat twice in a four-year span under Mark Stoops. I’d say he’s doing a pretty good job as the head man in Lexington.

After the win, Stoops hopped on the KSR postgame show and was asked about his status for next season as rumors of the LSU Tigers’ interest persist.

Stoops to @KySportsRadio on if he’ll be at Kentucky next year: “I absolutely plan on being here. I’m going to work tomorrow. I’m on my way home. My butt’s going to get in bed & I’m going to be at my office tomorrow & I’m going to hit the pavement this week to get us some players" — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 28, 2021

Sounds good to me.

As for the official postgame press conference with media, here is a recap of what Stoops had to say via Cats Illustrated’s Jeff Drummond.

