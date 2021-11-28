Where should Kentucky be ranked in new college football rankings?

The Kentucky Wildcats finish the 2021 regular season at 9-3 following a 52-21 win over the Louisville Cardinals. It was the first edition of the Governor’s Cup since 2019 after COVID-19 led to the series’ cancellation last season.

It’s pretty uncommon for an 8-4 SEC team to be unranked, but that was the case with Kentucky after being snubbed from the most recent College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 Poll.

Of course, Kentucky did check in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, but that doesn’t get a number next to your name on the ESPN ticker. This time of the year, that CFP ranking is the only ranking worth significant relevance.

That said, Kentucky should now be in the top 25 of any and every ranking.

The critics will say Kentucky doesn’t have a win over a Power 5 program with a winning record.

The supporters will say Kentucky faced eight teams with bowl eligibility and went 5-3 against them.

Rank these Cats.

Where do you think they should be? Let us know in the comments section, and we’ll update this post with the latest rankings throughout the day.