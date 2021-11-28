Sunday Headlines: Sweet 16 Gameday Edition

Playoff soccer is the headline for Sunday as your No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats are coming off a 2-0 shutout win over Santa Clara a week ago in their opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky managed a more convincing win in the tournament’s second round, as Clemson needed a golden goal to advance past Denver last weekend.

Sweet sweet sixteen.



No. 9️⃣ @UKMensSoccer is set to take on the No. 8 Clemson Tigers tomorrow in the third round of the @NCAASoccer Championship tournament. Tap the to wish your Wildcats good luck!#GoBigBluehttps://t.co/CzxoiepWI5 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 28, 2021

Nonetheless, Kentucky is in for a real test against Clemson on Sunday and will look to star goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner’s specialties on defense for an advantage. Sunday’s match is set to begin at 7 pm on ACC Network Extra via the ESPN app.

Tweet of the Day

Love.

Headlines

Florida sweep gives UK volleyball fifth straight SEC title - Vaught’s Views

What a run these Lady Wildcats are on.

Robinson sets UK Single-Season Receptions Record - Kentucky Sports Radio

Such a special season for Wan’Dale.

Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets discussing return to play - ESPN

Will the former Wildcat see the court this season?

Dontaie Allen found the fight that John Calipari wants - Vaught’s Views

We need more of this.

Cats destroy Cards once again, 52-21, in Governor’s Cup - Kentucky Sports Radio

L’s down!

Alabama sheds sluggish start, rallies to win Iron Bowl - ESPN

SEC title game is on deck.

Suns overwhelm Nets in Brooklyn to extend win streak to 16 in a row - USA Today

Booker and company are HOT HOT HOT.

Wolverines roll past rival Buckeyes for spot in Big Ten championship game - ESPN

Such an awesome game to kick off the day.