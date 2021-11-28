Sunday Headlines: Sweet 16 Gameday Edition

Playoff soccer is the headline for Sunday as your No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16.
The Wildcats are coming off a 2-0 shutout win over Santa Clara a week ago in their opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky managed a more convincing win in the tournament’s second round, as Clemson needed a golden goal to advance past Denver last weekend.
Nonetheless, Kentucky is in for a real test against Clemson on Sunday and will look to star goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner’s specialties on defense for an advantage. Sunday’s match is set to begin at 7 pm on ACC Network Extra via the ESPN app.
Headlines
