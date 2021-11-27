Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ latest demolition of Cardinals

It is always a good day in the Bluegrass State when the University of Kentucky brings home the Governor’s Cup, as the Kentucky Wildcats dominated the Louisville Cardinals from kickoff to the final whistle. In what was expected to be a shootout, Kentucky’s defense really stepped up as Kentucky ran away to a 52-21 victory.

Kentucky ran the ball all over the Cardinals, putting up 113 yards on the ground and scoring nearly every time they had the ball. Will Levis led the Wildcats with four touchdowns, while Kavosiey Smoke, La’Vell Wright, and Chris Rodriguez added one each.

The Wildcats defense held Louisville to 21 points on 352 total yards, many of which came in garbage time.

MVP

While there were several Kentucky Wildcats that stuck out during Saturday’s game, there is one young man that really set himself apart during his Governor’s Cup debut. Transfer quarterback Will Levis did just about whatever he wanted with the ball in his hands, rushing for a season high 113 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

And the internet took notice.

Will Levis tonight pic.twitter.com/gZb7mb7tWY — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) November 28, 2021

So many touchdowns, so many L’s down. Will Levis showed up and showed out in his first showdown against Louisville. And he is undoubtedly the MVP of this year’s rivalry game. And if everything goes according to plan, Levis will be around for one or two more.

Highlights

