Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominating win over Louisville

There is nothing like the yearly beatdown of Louisville!

By Adam Haste

It's rivalry week in college football, and the Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to face the Louisville Cardinals looking to get their third-straight win in the series.

The game got off to an outstanding start for the Wildcats as Will Levis led a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 29-yard touchdown run by Levis.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals answered right back with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own to make it 7-7.

Then the Cats started to take control of this game as Levis led another long drive and ran it in from 7 yards out for his second touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

The Cats got the ball back with a 17-7 lead and just under eight minutes on the clock remaining in the half.

Levis led another outstanding drive that used over six minutes as he found the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the game sending the Cats into halftime with a 24-7 lead.

The second half got off to a great start as the Cats forced a punt of immediately drove down the field as Levis recorded his fourth rushing touchdown of the game making it 31-7 Cats.

Louisville native J.J. Weaver joined the fun on Louisville’s next drive as he got a big interception setting up Chris Rodriguez for another touchdown pushing the lead to 38-7 heading to the 4th quarter.

Kentucky would continue to dominate and close out this game as they roll to a 52-21 blowout victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to yet another beat down of the Cards:

