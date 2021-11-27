Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominating win over Louisville

It's rivalry week in college football, and the Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to face the Louisville Cardinals looking to get their third-straight win in the series.

The game got off to an outstanding start for the Wildcats as Will Levis led a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 29-yard touchdown run by Levis.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals answered right back with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own to make it 7-7.

Then the Cats started to take control of this game as Levis led another long drive and ran it in from 7 yards out for his second touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

The Cats got the ball back with a 17-7 lead and just under eight minutes on the clock remaining in the half.

Levis led another outstanding drive that used over six minutes as he found the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the game sending the Cats into halftime with a 24-7 lead.

The second half got off to a great start as the Cats forced a punt of immediately drove down the field as Levis recorded his fourth rushing touchdown of the game making it 31-7 Cats.

Louisville native J.J. Weaver joined the fun on Louisville’s next drive as he got a big interception setting up Chris Rodriguez for another touchdown pushing the lead to 38-7 heading to the 4th quarter.

Kentucky would continue to dominate and close out this game as they roll to a 52-21 blowout victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to yet another beat down of the Cards:

Let's play some rivalry football. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 28, 2021

Levis is gonna be fun next year. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 28, 2021

THATS MY QUARTERBACK!!!!! — The Kentucky Γogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) November 28, 2021

Whatever Will Levis is, he ain't scared. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 28, 2021

Will Levis rushes for a 29-yard touchdown on the opening drive and immediately throws the Ls Down hand gesture. I love this damn rivalry. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) November 28, 2021

Wan'Dale is such a dog man. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 28, 2021

JuTahn McClain is going to be REALLY good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 28, 2021

˥ETS FRICKIN GO WI˥˥ — Tyler Spriggs (@t_spreezy00) November 28, 2021

It’s a party pic.twitter.com/Y6BBMcPRcZ — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 28, 2021

ACC refs are just as bad as the rest of their conference. Comically awful — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) November 28, 2021

Whole thing started with Cunningham pulling on Vito — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) November 28, 2021

Cunningham threw a punch. They're shook. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 28, 2021

Kentucky looks like a well coached team so far. Playing clean, aggressive football and have responded to some things breaking the wrong way with a lot of maturity and good execution. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 28, 2021

Kentucky defense forces a three-and-out, getting solid pressure on Malik Cunningham.



Huge opportunity for the offense. Could go up three scores before half. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 28, 2021

Wan'Dale Robinson with 91 catches, most in a single season in UK history. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 28, 2021

Levis counting off his TDs to the crowd is #Kobe level trolling!!!#BBN #WeAreUK — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) November 28, 2021

That was a heckuva play by Josh Paschal, who used some serious wingspan/athleticism/timing to bring down Malik Cunningham. Result is a missed Louisville field goal, and Cats still lead 24-7. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 28, 2021

Damn. That was a filthy Chris Rodriguez run. Trucked a guy, put his foot in the ground and ran by another, ran away from the rest, 41 yards to the Louisville 14. C-Rod has 12 carries for 92 yards. Kentucky just wrecking this defense. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 28, 2021

For the second straight Governor's Cup, Kentucky's quarterback has run for four touchdowns. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 28, 2021

Levisville. — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) November 28, 2021

Why was U of L favored? — Troy Howell (@teeroyhowell) November 28, 2021

Louisville's own JJ Weaver picks off Malik Cunningham. This game is over.



Good try, good effort @UofLFootball. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 28, 2021

Lots of UL red heading for the exits. ✌️ — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 28, 2021

Chris Rodriguez running through this Louisville defense pic.twitter.com/3OVHeBi6MN — Kash Daniel (@KashDaniel15) November 28, 2021

Somebody’s ass needs to explain to me right now how Louisville was a 3 pt favorite . Get Vegas on the phone. I demand an explanation. — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) November 28, 2021

Will Levis tonight pic.twitter.com/gZb7mb7tWY — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) November 28, 2021

Very freaking cool. pic.twitter.com/cpoZO8bTap — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 28, 2021

Top 5 gif of all time. pic.twitter.com/PPLxVpCQkS — Things #BBN Γikes (@ThingsBBNLikes) November 28, 2021

Dang we were a 3 point underdog lol. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 28, 2021

UK fans just vibin to it now. HahahaZ# pic.twitter.com/pjqO2EpYgh — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 28, 2021

