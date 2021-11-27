John Wall now pushing to play for Rockets

The Houston Rockets made what felt like a lose-lose trade when they traded John Wall for Russell Westbrook. However, they moved on from the triple-double machine after trading James Harden was dealt to Brooklyn.

The Rockets knew, at that time, it was going to be a long-term rebuild. The oft-injured Wall opted to not play despite being healthy, planning to be traded. However, given his contract, it seems there weren’t many takers.

Wall will now return to the organization and seemingly wants to play for Houston, despite the Rockets having the worst record in the NBA.

Wall played and started in 40 games for Houston last season and would be a much-needed veteran leader in a backcourt that also has Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green, two ultra-young, high-ceiling prospects.

The report of Wall’s possible return was first broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2021

Wall played well last season, but considering a team would have to take on a contract that has two years (he’ll almost certainly opt into his play option) and over $90 million remaining, trading him was borderline impossible.

The next best thing will be for Wall to prove he still has gas left in the tank. Last season, he showed that. Proving to both himself, the Rockets and other teams that he can still play would only benefit him, but it is a risk in case he struggles.

In those 40 games last season, the five-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points per game but shot just 40% from the field and 32% from deep. Wall will hopefully be more efficient and reach his career average which sits at 43%.

Nonetheless, it’ll be nice to have him back on the court.

