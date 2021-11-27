Kentucky vs. Louisville game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 7:30 pm ET inside Cardinal Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it online at WatchESPN.

This is the game we’ve all been waiting for, and it looks like it’s going to be a really good one. At the beginning of the season, most would’ve thought that it’d be a Kentucky blowout with how both teams started the year.

But things have changed, and while I don’t agree with it, the 6-5 Cardinals are actually favored by three points over the 8-3 Wildcats as of Saturday afternoon.

The Cards are coming off a major blowout against Duke, while the Cats are coming off a blowout of their own against New Mexico State.

Throw all the numbers out the window, as this is one of the greatest rivalry games in sports, so let’s enjoy it after COVID-19 prevented it from happening last season.

Here’s a look back at Kentucky’s 2016 win over Louisville, one of the biggest wins in the Mark Stoops era and in program history.

Of course, we can’t forget the last time Kentucky played in Cardinal Stadium in 2018.

And finally, 2019 turned into another beatdown of the Cardinals, which was the last time these two rivals faced off.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:

Let’s get this party rocking!

Go Cats!