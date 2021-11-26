 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ blowout win over North Florida

Kentucky wins their fifth game in a row in dominating fashion.

By Adam Haste

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Friday night against the North Florida Ospreys as the Cats looked to get their fifth win in a row.

Once again, the Cats were shorthanded as Davion Mintz was missing his second straight game with an illness and Keion Brooks was also out with an illness.

It was probably the flattest start to a game this season for the Cats as they trailed 7-5 at the first media timeout.

However, the effort and energy were there, and they were getting excellent looks on offense, they just weren’t converting the opportunities.

The struggles were present most of the first half as the Cats continued to find themselves trailing at the under-eight media timeout with the Ospreys leading it 16-14.

Then Kentucky started to turn defense into quick offense and finally started going on a run down the stretch of the half.

Momentum switched and Kentucky was able to take a 37-23 lead into halftime ending the half on a 23-7 run.

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats as they held a 48-30 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

On top of the better offense, the defensive effort was still there as they were making life on the offensive end difficult for the Ospreys.

They were able to use that to push their lead to 64-37 forcing North Florida to take a timeout with just under 8 minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, it was more domination from the Cats as they went on to roll to an 86-52 blowout victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

