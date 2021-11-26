Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ blowout win over North Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Friday night against the North Florida Ospreys as the Cats looked to get their fifth win in a row.

Once again, the Cats were shorthanded as Davion Mintz was missing his second straight game with an illness and Keion Brooks was also out with an illness.

It was probably the flattest start to a game this season for the Cats as they trailed 7-5 at the first media timeout.

However, the effort and energy were there, and they were getting excellent looks on offense, they just weren’t converting the opportunities.

The struggles were present most of the first half as the Cats continued to find themselves trailing at the under-eight media timeout with the Ospreys leading it 16-14.

Then Kentucky started to turn defense into quick offense and finally started going on a run down the stretch of the half.

Momentum switched and Kentucky was able to take a 37-23 lead into halftime ending the half on a 23-7 run.

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats as they held a 48-30 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

On top of the better offense, the defensive effort was still there as they were making life on the offensive end difficult for the Ospreys.

They were able to use that to push their lead to 64-37 forcing North Florida to take a timeout with just under 8 minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, it was more domination from the Cats as they went on to roll to an 86-52 blowout victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Blocked shot and a follow dunk. Nice "start" for Daimion Collins. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 27, 2021

Love the way Oscar can run the floor. Not many bigs in the SEC are going to be able to keep up with him for entire game — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 27, 2021

Hope they tightened up the rims. Toppin time. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 27, 2021

Keion Brooks is much maligned in some circles, but he is missed considerably on the offensive end when he isn’t in the lineup. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) November 27, 2021

Spacing will improve on this team. Tough to get chemistry when several players are out every night. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 27, 2021

Highlight reel night for Collins. He's been fun. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 27, 2021

Cats step up the Defense and start making a real run — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2021

Dontaie has got to hit shots. So far, this year not doing it and he's having his chance to show he deserves PT — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 27, 2021

TyTy Washington is unbelievable. Just does everything right. Hits shots, takes charges, dives for loose balls.



Winner. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 27, 2021

Jacob Toppin is very underrated. — Danny Davis (8-3) (5-3) #10 (4-1) (@DannyDa27021564) November 26, 2021

Can’t believe some folks said Wheeler wasn’t the guy we needed running the team. — Owen (@75toRupp) November 27, 2021

Up after 20 minutes ☑️ pic.twitter.com/TDLDdFiBiy — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 27, 2021

Kellan Grady is heating up — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) November 27, 2021

With 15 minutes left, Tshiebwe already has his fifth double-double in six games. He has 10-plus rebounds in every game in a Kentucky uniform. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 27, 2021

Wheeler — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) November 27, 2021

I know I'm wrong, but I still think Oscar hesitates too much on shooting that mid-range jumper. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) November 27, 2021

I love watching Sahvir Wheeler play — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 27, 2021

I’m all in on this cats team. I think they have a chance to be really good. — Luke troxell (@loutroxell) November 27, 2021

Gotta love Collins effort tonight — Big Blue Breakdown (@BlueBreakdown) November 27, 2021

Collins with "stick-em" hands again. The guy catches everything thrown his way. Great asset for a big guy. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) November 27, 2021

Here is how good Oscar is -- he has 15 rebounds and I just consider that a so-so night for him — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 27, 2021

“One of the best rebounders I’ve ever seen.”



Lexington native Carter Hendricksen on Dontaie Allen, or maybe it was Oscar Tshiebwe. ‍♂️ — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 27, 2021

This is a pretty good team. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) November 27, 2021

Dontaie Allen dunk! That was fun. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 27, 2021

Dontaie Allen hits double figures with 12 points. #BBN — John Clay (@johnclayiv) November 27, 2021

Wheeler with 14 assists, Tshiebwe with 16 rebounds -- and not surprised by either — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 27, 2021

A blah 10 or so minutes to start the game turned into another beatdown for Kentucky basketball. Competition is what it is, but this team again hit the gas and didn't really break a sweat again. Probably not a bad sign. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 27, 2021

“You guys have the best package on both ends of the floor.”



North Florida’s head coach comparing UK to the other teams they’ve played this season.



Includes: Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arizona State and UCLA. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 27, 2021

Final stats pic.twitter.com/Lsc3GPIdL3 — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) November 27, 2021

Sahvir Wheeler is just the sixth Wildcat ever with 14 assists in a game.

John Wall (twice), Tyler Ulis, Travis Ford, Dirk Minniefield, Dicky Beal. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 27, 2021

If you haven’t read it yet, check out my behind-the-scenes story with Ohio as the Bobcats prepared for Kentucky last week.



“Head of the snake,” they said about Sahvir Wheeler, who now has 55 assists and 19 turnovers in seven games.https://t.co/1dzCMR776U pic.twitter.com/Aa9oUe38Uc — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 27, 2021

Cats by 34 pic.twitter.com/CDIZ98DHQY — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 27, 2021

