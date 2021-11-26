Dayton beats Kansas on wild buzzer-beater

COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS BACK, BABY!

Our first monster upset of the season came today when the Dayton Flyers knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks with a buzzer-beater in the ESPN Events invitational. And it was even more perfect with Dickie V being on the call, as he’s battled his way back from a cancer diagnosis to get back to the broadcasting booth just last week.

Dayton upsets #4 Kansas on a buzzer beater and Dick Vitale goes WILD pic.twitter.com/OTJ5nOaPBf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 26, 2021

OMG Give the @DaytonMBB Flyers the tip of the hat as they pull a STUNNING upset in beating the # 4 @KUHoops ! WOW pic.twitter.com/B8hkWchpD4 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 26, 2021

Now, you may be thinking this isn’t that big of an upset since Dayton has been a very respectable mid-major program. But these haven’t been the kind of Flyers we’re accustomed to, as they entered this game at 2-3 with home losses to Austin Peay, Lipscomb and UMass-Lowell of all teams.

All three of those teams are ranked in the 200s at KenPom, and Dayton began the day ranked 119th going against a Kansas team ranked third overall at KenPom and in the top four of both major top 25 polls.

So yeah, depending on how the rest of the season goes for both of these programs, this could be an early contender for biggest upset of the 2021-22 season.

More importantly, this gives the Jayhawks an unexpected loss as they’re in a close battle with the Kentucky Wildcats for the top spot in the all-time wins race. With a win tonight vs. North Florida, Kentucky would go back to being four games ahead of Kansas.

Guess you’re not in Kansas anymore ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/45es9zpqE6 — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) November 26, 2021

