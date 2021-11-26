Kentucky sweeps Florida to win SEC

Another year, another SEC crown for the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team.

The No. 8 Wildcats entered today needing just one more victory to claim the 2021 SEC Volleyball Championship. It appropriately came on Senior Day against the No. 20 Florida Gators, who’ve annually been UK’s biggest challenger for the league crown.

As has been the case over the last five years, UK made easy work of the Gators in a 3-0 sweep, giving the program its fifth-straight SEC crown.

Senior outside hitter Alli Stumler led the way with 18 kills in what was also the 400th-career victory for UK head coach Craig Skinner.

Stumler, along with fellow seniors Lauren Tharp and Cameron Scheitzach, were honored pre-match during Senior Day festivities. The Cats and Gators will face off again Saturday at 1 pm ET.

UK has since announced that the team will have an on-court celebration for the latest SEC title on Saturday following the rematch with Florida.

Then on Sunday, the NCAA Tournament Selection show takes place at 8:30 pm ET, and the Cats will be watching it on the videoboard at Memorial Coliseum (it’s closed to fans).

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.